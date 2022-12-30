Being Muskaan hosts ‘Gulf Achievers Awards 2022’ and ‘Miss UAE International 2022’

Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 11:30 AM

The ‘Gulf Achievers Awards 2022’ and ‘Miss UAE International 2022’ took place in DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences. The event had an award show and beauty pageant with a fashion runway of top designers in Dubai.

Journey of Being Muskaan Events

After working for over five years in the fashion industry as an actor and model, bagging various titles like ‘Mrs India Universe Popular’ in 2018, ‘Mrs India Universe Dubai’, ‘Pageant Guru’, ‘International Groomer’, ‘Winner of the Unity Award’, ‘Best Pageant Organiser’, Meena Asrani realised that she wanted to promote conﬁdence, leadership skills, responsibility, respectfulness, and intelligence. That’s when Being Muskaan was born.

Being Muskaan Team has extensive experience in organising events and running fashion pageants like ‘Mrs. UAE International’ and ‘Mr. UAE International’.

Miss UAE International 2022

Miss UAE International 2022 is about celebrating womanhood. The Being Muskaan team provided guidance and mentored all nine ﬁnalists of Miss UAE International 2022. Out of nine ﬁnalists, Anaum Shaikh won the title of Miss UAE International 2022, while Sophie Muessenich and Dhairya Salla were declared as first and second runner-ups.

Gulf Achievers Awards 2022

The ‘Gulf Achievers Awards 2022’ celebrates and recognises those entrepreneurs/individuals/companies who have done exceptional work in their respective ﬁelds. GTGC Technical Services, Sit Jump Play Event, Healing with Sree, Sadiq Ahmed, Erkan Dubai, Prashant Aripirala, Harjyot Oberoi Bohra, Vishal Saxsena, Darjeeling Cafe, Sainath & Sai Sahana Manikanda, Soniya Shrestha, Sruthi Raghuram, Sonvi Yogini are few of the names who were honoured with the Gulf Achievers Award.

Asrani, founder and Tanvi Deshpande, editor-in-chief launched the ‘Gulf Achievers’ magazine cover at Hotel Radisson Red in June in the presence of Laila Rahhal El Atfani, founder and president at Business Gate. The Gulf Achievers magazine will be launched soon.

