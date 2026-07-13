Behzadi Boutique strengthens its position in Dubai's luxury watch market

Dubai’s luxury watch market continues to attract serious collectors, international buyers and first-time investors as demand shifts toward authenticated, well-sourced timepieces.

In response to this more selective buying environment, Behzadi Boutique has strengthened its focus on collectible and pre-owned luxury watches, offering clients access to leading names such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Vacheron Constantin and Richard Mille.

The move comes as buyers in Dubai pay closer attention to reference numbers, condition, provenance, service history, box and papers, and realistic market pricing before making a purchase. This has created stronger demand for specialist retailers that can combine product access with market knowledge and authentication support.

Dubai remains one of the region’s most active luxury watch hubs, supported by international tourism, private wealth movement, strong retail infrastructure and a growing collector base. While global watch demand has become more cautious in some markets, Dubai buyers continue to show interest in rare, discontinued and investment-grade models when condition and pricing are aligned.

Through its Dubai-focused luxury watch platform, Behzadi Boutique aims to support buyers who want a more informed route into the market, whether they are purchasing a first luxury watch, upgrading a collection, or sourcing a specific reference.

As the market becomes more mature, trust and transparency are expected to play a larger role in how luxury watches are bought, sold and evaluated across the UAE.