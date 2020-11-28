Become a millionaire with Danube Home
Dubai — It’s Ahlan’s second anniversary and it couldn’t come at a better time considering UAE National Day celebrations are just around the corner. Danube Home is kicking off the celebrations by offering millions of Ahlan points to their shoppers.
This festive season, all those who shop from any Danube Home showroom across the UAE until December 5 will automatically be enrolled in a lucky draw and one lucky winner will win Dh1 million, making them the second Ahlan Millionaire. Danube Home is also offering complementary prizes, giving their customers a chance to win more goodies.
“We couldn’t be more excited to roll out the second Ahlan Millionaire Campaign. We have always focused on our customers and we’re so happy that they have supported us and shopped from us even during the pandemic.
We believe in giving back however we can whether it is our massive sales and offers, our many CSR initiatives, or the similar rewards programme we have for our contractor, which is the Privilege Partners Program (PPP).
With Danube Home, we want everyone to emerge winners, said Shubhojit Mahalanobis, general manager, Danube Home. Last year, Laila, an Algerian national had won one million Ahlan points from a raffle draw conducted at the Danube Home showroom in Sharjah.
Ahlan is considered to be one of the biggest rewards programmes in the region offering their members huge cashback benefits in the form of points. Members are also the first to know about sales and offers and also avail a lot of other exclusive offers and benefits like special prices at Danube Home and partner outlets.
Non-Ahlan members can easily become a member of the programme by simply downloading the Ahlan mobile app ‘Ahlan Danube Home’ from the App Store and Google Play Store and enjoy these benefits.
KT Network
