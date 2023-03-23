BEAM's Creative Science Schools reach new heights with global accreditations

Salah Bukhatir and Shadi Hassan

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 8:45 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 8:48 AM

The Creative Science Schools' accreditations achievement ceremony was held to honour the exceptional achievements of BEAM's Creative Science Schools. The ceremony, held on March 17, recognised the hard work and dedication of BEAM's academic team; principals, educators, and support staff, who are committed to providing the best education possible to their students.

During the ceremony, Salah Bukhatir, the chairman and CEO of BEAM, delivered a speech that highlighted the schools' commitment to excellence and the well-being of their students. The chairman praised the educators for not only teaching the students to excel academically but also encouraging them to become responsible global citizens, endowed with well-rounded character and critical thinking skills.

Creative Science Schools’ Leadership Team

Bukhatir further added: "I am proud to be part of the BEAM's schools and witness the remarkable achievements we have accomplished. Our commitment to excellence and the well-being of our students is evident in the environments we create for them. The educators and staff at our schools are dedicated to ensuring our students receive the best education possible. I commend their hard work, dedication, and perseverance, which have made these achievements possible. I am confident that with our continued commitment, BEAM's schools will continue to excel and positively impact the lives of our students as we prepare them for success in this life and the hereafter."

Shadi Hassan, general manager of BEAM, highlighted the recent academic and financial enhancements implemented by BEAM, including the annual review visit (ARV) process, an online learning dashboard, and the establishment of EDUCAP, a professional development platform. Hassan thanked the educators for their tireless efforts, which resulted in excellent inspection and accreditation outcomes. He emphasised the importance of continuing the journey towards excellence, and access to a world-class education for every child in the community.

The ceremony also celebrated the various accreditations and successful inspection outcomes achieved by the schools. The International School of Creative Science (ISCS), Muwaileh, achieved its first BSO accreditation as a 'Good British School', along with 'Outstanding' health and safety. ISCS Nad Al Sheba achieved its second BSO accreditation as a 'Good and Improving British School', with 3 'Outstanding' judgments out of 4. Similarly, both the American School of Creative Science (ASCS) Maliha road and ASCS Nad Al Sheba had also successfully achieved their NEASC Accreditations.

The Creative Science Schools' accreditations achievement ceremony was a testament to BEAM's commitment to providing the best education possible and creating well-rounded, future-ready students. The schools aim to create environments that foster physical and emotional intelligence, as well as spiritual health, where students feel safe, supported, and inspired to learn.

Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International (BEAM) represents the convergence of the Bukhatir Group's cumulative experience, attained over 20 years of developing successful educational institutions and implementing advanced educational management systems in the UAE. BEAM operates its schools under the banners of the American School of Creative Science (ASCS) and the International School of Creative Science (ISCS).