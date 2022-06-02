Be punctual, stay disciplined

By Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar

Two centuries ago, a well known writer and politician Thomas Chandler Haliburton wisely said — “Punctuality is the soul of business”. Yes it is true. I will just add discipline to it. Punctuality and discipline are the two virtues needed for success.

When I first came to Dubai to help my father in our business, he didn’t assign me any responsibility in the first week. I got bored and asked him why he was not giving me a chance to help him. My father stared me for a moment and answered, “Son, I have observed your lifestyle for a week. You sleep late at night and wake up late in the morning. I have been an early riser for years. Our shop opens every day at 9 AM. If you really want to help me, first change your habit of laziness. In the future you have to manage this shop, but if you keep being late to work, your employees and children will surely follow in your steps which will not be affordable. Remember, we are in the food business and food is a basic necessity. Besides, the owner is solely accountable for the customers in any business.”

After two decades, I became the owner of our shop after my father retired from the business. I was eager to prove my mettle. I aggressively started the expansion of our business and became a workaholic. There I forgot the work-life balance. I would work late in the office everyday and reach home late at night. It disturbed my food habits and sleeping schedule. The journey started from acidity, followed by sleeplessness, headaches, anxiety, depression and at a time I almost reached the doorstep of death. I then remembered the valuable words of my father. I vowed to be a punctual and disciplined person. When I recovered from the ailments, the first thing I did was to plan my time-table meticulously. I started giving equal time to my business, my family and me. I not only followed the routine myself but tried hard to inculcate the habits of punctuality and discipline into my children.

Some years back, I had to give the same advice to a small medical shop owner. I was travelling from Mumbai to a nearby town. Since I forgot my daily medications at home, I stopped my car and entered a roadside medical shop. Some customers were desperately waiting to purchase medicines. To my surprise, the shop owner was not attending to the customers but was busy in cleaning the shop. I reprimanded him for his attitude and business style. I reminded him that his business came under the category of essential services, hence anticipating the medical emergencies, he should not keep his customers waiting for long. He should come early and clean the shop before opening the shutter for customers. The abashed owner apologised.

Punctuality is the first step in the ladder of success.

Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar is the chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading.