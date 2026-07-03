BDO drives thought leadership on tax governance

As the exclusive sponsor of the Khaleej Times CFO Summit, BDO UAE drove a thought-provoking discussion on e-invoicing readiness, bringing together prominent CEOs, CFOs, and finance executives. The session focused on sector-specific considerations, implementation challenges, and key steps organisations can take to navigate the evolving digital tax landscape with confidence.

With the UAE’s e-invoicing framework gaining momentum, discussions at the summit highlighted that the initiative extends well beyond regulatory compliance. Recognised as a key step in the digitalisation of tax administration, e-invoicing presents a significant opportunity for businesses to streamline operations, enhance data quality, and drive automation across finance functions, including tax, sales, procurement, and accounts payable.

During the session, BDO drew on its VAT audit and dispute resolution experience to set the tone, noting how recurring issues such as invoice mismatches, incomplete documentation, and reconciliation gaps have historically driven FTA disputes.

BDO showed how these very pain points can be proactively addressed under the e-Invoicing regime through an ASP’s built-in validation checks, audit trails, and real-time reporting, emphasising on the importance of selecting an accredited service provider with in-house tax technology expertise and robust middleware capabilities, enabling organisations with ERP-agnostic integration, regulatory update management, VAT return automation modules, real-time dashboards and reporting, statutory archival with UAE-based data storage and scalability, vendor and customer master data sanitisation, accounts payable automation with 3/4-way matching and B2C integration to minimise manual reconciliations and multi-country deployment capabilities for global readiness, among others.

Drawing on a multidisciplinary team and e-Invoicing experience from established digital tax jurisdictions such as Malaysia and Singapore, BDO delivers a comprehensive approach to e-Invoicing implementation. This combination of global experience and local expertise positions BDO to help organizations navigate the UAE’s five-corner e-Invoicing framework, enabling accurate process mapping, efficient compliance, and reliable automated VAT reporting.

Supported by its strategic relationship with Microsoft and a dedicated tax technology practice, BDO delivers end-to-end e-Invoicing solutions, ranging from readiness assessments and implementation support to proprietary middleware and ASP services. This integrated offering helps organizations navigate compliance requirements while unlocking the broader benefits of digitalisation, automation, and finance transformation.

Reach us: digitaltax@bdo.ae