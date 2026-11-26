UAE-based tax and accounting advisory firm BCL Globiz has reported strong interest from UK businesses looking to establish or expand in the UAE following its participation in Going Global Live 2026 (November 11–12, 2026, ExCeL London).

The event brought together businesses exploring international expansion. The BCL Globiz team engaged with visitors at its stand alongside representatives of leading UAE free zones, while co-founder Nikhil Jain presented a session on building businesses in the UAE.

“With so many options available, choosing the right free zone can be confusing. We helped visitors understand the differences between the various jurisdictions and explained why the decision should go beyond simply choosing the cheapest licence or focusing on headline tax benefits,” said Punith Jindal, co-founder of BCL Globiz.

Many visitors assumed a free zone licence automatically qualified a business for the UAE’s 0 per cent corporate tax rate. The UAE applies a 9 per cent rate to taxable income above Dh 375,000, while Qualifying Free Zone Persons benefit from 0 per cent only on qualifying income and subject to specific conditions.

These include conducting qualifying activities, maintaining adequate substance in the free zone, complying with transfer pricing requirements and preparing annual audited financial statements. Businesses that fail to comply may lose their Qualifying Free Zone Person status for the current and following four tax periods.

“A free zone licence is where you start, not the finish line,” said Jain. “The activity has to be on the qualifying list, there has to be real substance, and dealings between related companies must be at arm’s length and properly documented.”

Visitors also sought clarity on transfer pricing. Transactions between related parties, including shareholder loans, management fees and intercompany arrangements, must follow the arm’s length principle and be properly documented. SMEs can often underestimate these obligations.

The firm also urged UK businesses to run a break-even analysis before moving to the UAE, weighing recurring costs such as licence renewals, visas, office space, accounting and regulatory compliance against potential tax savings and wider commercial benefits to judge whether relocation makes financial sense.

“Many businesses were not only looking for help with incorporation,” said Jain. “They wanted to understand the ongoing requirements, from accounting and bookkeeping to VAT, corporate tax and transfer pricing.

There is strong interest not just in establishing businesses in Dubai, but also in relocating, living here and becoming part of the UAE’s wider business ecosystem. Businesses are looking beyond tax advantages and considering the overall environment, ease of doing business and opportunities the UAE offers,” Jain added.

BCL Globiz advises UK businesses considering the UAE to ask “Which structure makes the most sense for my business?” rather than “Which free zone is cheapest?”

For more information, visit: www.bcl.ae.