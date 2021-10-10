UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

BBZ unveils its new store at Deira City Centre

BBZ unveils its new store at Deira City Centre

BBZ, GCC’s leading multi-brand department store launched its biggest flagship store at City Centre Deira, Dubai on September 30. The store features big brands under one roof at unbeatable prices, housing a vast range of categories spread across, but not limited to apparel, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, bath and body, toys, home décor, etc.

The new store presents its shoppers with a one-of-a-kind experience by delivering an exciting, fresh, and rapidly evolving assortment of brands and categories at excellent values. Neeraj Tekchandani, CEO, Apparel Group, said: “BBZ is a one-stop destination for all shoppers who are looking for style on a budget without having to compromise on quality.”

BBZ is a pioneer in providing customers with a unique treasure-hunt like shopping experience to suit the mood and persona of every individual.


More news from KT Network