BBZ unveils its new store at Deira City Centre

Popularly known as the ‘Big Joy’, the showroom is spread across a sprawling space of 5,000 square feet and offers valet parking for its customers
KT Network3 days ago
BBZ, GCC’s leading multi-brand department store launched its biggest flagship store at City Centre Deira, Dubai on September 30. The store features big brands under one roof at unbeatable prices, housing a vast range of categories spread across, but not limited to apparel, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, bath and body, toys, home décor, etc.
The new store presents its shoppers with a one-of-a-kind experience by delivering an exciting, fresh, and rapidly evolving assortment of brands and categories at excellent values. Neeraj Tekchandani, CEO, Apparel Group, said: “BBZ is a one-stop destination for all shoppers who are looking for style on a budget without having to compromise on quality.”
BBZ is a pioneer in providing customers with a unique treasure-hunt like shopping experience to suit the mood and persona of every individual.
