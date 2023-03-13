Bayut & dubizzle host annual awards ceremony

The property portals honoured the winners in a spectacular ceremony hosted at The Terrace, Emirates Towers

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 5:28 PM

The region’s leading property portals, Bayut & dubizzle, hosted their latest edition of their property awards to recognise and reward the agencies and agents who performed impressively during the past year.

The Bayut & dubizzle Stronger Together Property Awards 2022, hosted at The Terrace, Emirates Towers on March 8, brought together the finalist agencies and agents from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates.

Attended by over 400 people from the fraternity, the invite-only exclusive event honoured and applauded the work of Bayut & dubizzle’s partners in the property industry. The awards recognised the UAE’s high performing agents and agencies in 23 different categories. This year, Bayut & dubizzle also introduced a people’s choice segment for the awards, which generated a whopping 50,000 votes.

Congratulating the winners and commenting on the overall growth of the real estate market in the UAE, Haider Ali Khan, CEO at Bayut & dubizzle and head of EMPG, MENA said: “It really was a special year for the industry and we wanted to celebrate that with our amazing partners. Rewards and recognitions like this are so important to keep the competitive spirit high and to ensure high quality standards. Winning an accolade for two property portals is certainly no mean feat, so everyone who was nominated or walked away with an award should feel incredibly proud. These agents and agencies truly represent the very best of the UAE real estate and we are incredibly proud to be associated with such industry experts.”

Congratulations to all the winners of Bayut & dubizzle’s Stronger Together Awards 2022.