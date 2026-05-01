Battle World taps VR gaming boom among kids in Dubai

Virtual reality is gaining momentum in Dubai’s entertainment market, particularly among younger audiences, as demand shifts towards more immersive and activity-based experiences. Across children’s entertainment, VR is moving beyond novelty and becoming an increasingly common choice for play and celebrations.

Unlike traditional gaming, VR places children inside interactive environments rather than behind screens. This shift is changing how they engage with content, turning passive play into something more physical, responsive, and experience-driven.

The appeal lies in the combination of immersion and movement. Children are not only exploring digital worlds but also interacting with them through real actions such as turning, reaching, and navigating space. This creates a more dynamic form of entertainment that blends play with activity.

Social interaction is also becoming a key part of the experience. Many VR formats allow children to play together, adding a shared dimension that extends beyond individual gameplay and makes the experience more engaging in group settings.

Building on this shift, Battle World is introducing VR-based birthday experiences in Dubai, positioning immersive gaming as an alternative to traditional party formats. The concept combines interactive gameplay with group participation, offering children a more engaging way to celebrate.

With a curated mix of games and structured experiences, children can explore virtual environments, take on challenges, and participate in activities designed to keep them engaged throughout. The format also aims to simplify event planning for parents by offering an all-in-one experience.

"We create experiences where children are actively involved in the story rather than just observing it," said a Battle World spokesperson. "The focus is on engagement, safety, and making each session memorable."

As demand grows for experience-led celebrations, VR-based formats are gaining traction, with limited availability driving early bookings among families.

For more information: www.battleworld.ae|hello@battleworld.ae

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Phone: +971 54 787 5777