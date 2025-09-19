BARE sets a new standard for device protection with iPhone 17-ready range backed by lifetime free replacement

BARE, a leading homegrown brand in device protection, today announced the official launch of its innovative iPhone 17-ready device protection range. A venture of AAMAAL, the brand’s core offering redefines the category with an industry-first Lifetime Free Replacement promise, professionally installed across its extensive network of over 50 locations in the UAE, Qatar, and Oman. Backed by more than 13 years of expertise and a proven track record of protecting over 1.5 million devices, BARE is poised to deliver a new era of zero-stress protection and lifetime peace of mind.

BARE’s strength lies in its service-first approach. This begins with a meticulous installation process performed by a team of trained professionals. Using state-of-the-art machines that support more than 5,000 different devices on demand, BARE ensures each protector, whether for the screen, back, or sides of a device, is precision-fit. This delivers a seamless installation and a perfect, all-around finish for any device, including mobile phones, tablets, and iPads. This operational excellence enables the brand to maintain a sterling reputation, as evidenced by 10,000+ Google reviews.

"BARE is the result of our commitment to perfection and delivering the best experience,” said Al Harith Al Khalili, executive partner at AAMAAL. "With over 13 years of experience in the industry, we’ve built a brand that combines premium protection with excellent customer service, ensuring our customers are always in safe hands."

BARE’s service model distinguishes it as a leader in warranty and customer care in the region. The brand’s unique value proposition directly addresses consumer anxiety about device damage, offering a clear and tangible solution that reduces the long-term costs and stress associated with owning a phone, tablet, and iPad.

"We serve over 1,000 customers every day,” added Anup SK, chief business executive at AAMAAL. "We take pride in the legacy we've built and the privilege of protecting every device. BARE stands on a simple promise, one that combines expert care with hassle-free protection."

As a homegrown brand, BARE reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of the GCC, building a footprint that combines scale with personalized service. Its expansion to more than 50 locations underscores both the growing demand for professional device protection and the trust the brand has earned across the region. Looking ahead, BARE is committed to further expansion and continued innovation in device care, while keeping service, not spectacle, at the centre of its promise.

To learn more about BARE and its products, visit: www.bareprotection.com.

BARE’s Lifetime Free Replacement covers BARE products only; device hardware damage is not covered. BARE does not encourage impact or “torture” tests; misuse may damage device internals. T&Cs apply.