Baraka Real Estate Development volunteers in Ma’an’s Food ATM meal distribution drive

In a demonstration of its commitment to social responsibility, Baraka Real Estate Development has volunteered with the Food ATM initiative; funded by community contributions through the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an; assisting in the packing and distribution of meals for low-income workers across Abu Dhabi. The initiative reflects Baraka’s ongoing efforts to contribute meaningfully to the welfare of communities and support government-led social programmes.

The volunteering drive enabled Baraka employees to participate hands-on in preparing food packages for blue-collar and low-income workers. Through this initiative, participants were able to engage directly with the community and deliver both nourishment and a gesture of care to those who rely on such support.

“Our employees were proud to be part of this initiative,” said a spokesperson for Baraka Real Estate Development. “Volunteering with the Food ATM allows us to actively contribute to the community and reinforces our commitment to supporting those who form the backbone of the city’s workforce.”

The Food ATM initiative, part of the Community Volunteering Activation Programme (CVAP), highlights the impact of collaboration between government bodies and private sector partners. The Authority empowers volunteers to lead and deliver major programmes and initiatives and address social priorities. By joining forces, volunteers help ensure that surplus food is effectively distributed to those who need it most, promoting sustainability and community well-being.

The volunteering effort was met with appreciation from both the organisers and recipients, demonstrating the tangible difference that corporate participation can make in enhancing social welfare. For Baraka, this initiative forms part of a broader CSR agenda, which emphasises active engagement, community support, and creating meaningful social impact beyond the company’s core business activities.

As Abu Dhabi continues to foster a culture of volunteering and social responsibility, Baraka Real Estate Development’s participation in programmes like the Food ATM initiative serves as a benchmark for private sector involvement in national development and humanitarian efforts.

For more information, visit: www.barakadevelopment.ae.