Baraka Real Estate Development empowers students with back-to-school initiative

Baraka Real Estate Development has rolled out its latest community initiative by distributing back-to-school kits to students in Abu Dhabi, helping them start the new academic year motivated and well-prepared.

The initiative, held at Dune International School Abu Dhabi, reflects the company’s commitment to supporting education and empowering young learners. By personally handing out the kits, Baraka aimed to create moments of joy and encouragement, fostering confidence and a positive outlook for the school year ahead.

“Education is the foundation of a brighter future, and every child deserves the tools to succeed,” said a spokesperson for Baraka Real Estate Development. “Through this initiative, we are delighted to bring smiles to students and support their academic journey. We remain committed to similar programmes in the future, continuing our efforts to empower young minds and strengthen the community.”

The initiative is designed to support children from diverse backgrounds, ensuring they feel equipped and inspired as they return to their studies. It also forms part of Baraka’s wider CSR strategy, which focuses on active community engagement and tangible impact.

By backing students in this way, the company demonstrates how small but meaningful efforts can leave a lasting mark on children’s confidence, learning and overall development.

With initiatives like this, Baraka Real Estate Development continues to reinforce its role as an active contributor to community welfare, promoting a culture of empowerment and opportunity for the next generation.

For more information, visit: www.barakadevelopment.ae.