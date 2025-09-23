Baraka Development celebrates Summer Happiness Programme finale with Ajman Disabled Club

In a continued demonstration of its commitment to social responsibility, Baraka Development contributed to the Ajman Disabled Club and attended the finale of the Summer Happiness Programme 2025. The programme, which ran from mid-July to mid-August, was designed to provide a safe, supportive, and stimulating environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Organised in collaboration with Special Olympics UAE, Jam Sports Academy and the Sharjah Sports Council, the summer camp offered a range of sporting, educational and recreational activities, including basketball, football, badminton, table tennis and the Fit-5 fitness programme. Participants had the opportunity to develop new skills, build confidence and forge lasting friendships in a nurturing setting.

“Baraka is proud to support the Ajman Disabled Club and its incredible Summer Happiness Programme,” said a spokesperson for Baraka Development. “Our contribution and attendance reflect our commitment to fostering inclusivity, empowerment and opportunity for people of determination. We look forward to continuing our support in future initiatives.”

The event’s finale celebrated the dedication, talent and achievements of the participants over the course of the camp. Through partnerships with specialised organisations and committed volunteers, the programme created memorable experiences that combined learning, recreation and personal growth.

Baraka Development’s involvement in the Summer Happiness Programme aligns with its broader CSR mission, emphasising community engagement, social inclusion and support for initiatives that make a tangible difference in people’s lives. The company remains committed to actively contributing to programmes that empower individuals and strengthen community wellbeing.

For more information, visit www.barakadevelopment.ae.