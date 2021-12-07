Bank of Khartoum Group appoints Mr. Muhammad Ali Jawaid as Chief Executive Officer of BOK International UAE and Head of International Banking
Mr. Muhammad Ali Jawaid as Chief Executive Officer of BOK International UAE and Head of International Banking.
Bank of Khartoum the leading Sudanese bank, has formally announced the appointment of Mr. Muhammad Ali Jawaid as Chief Executive Officer of BOK International UAE and Head of International Banking.
With the appointment of Mr. Jawaid & his leadership, the group aims to strengthen emphasis on BOKI UAE and the efficiency and role of the International Branches within the group through maximizing the Bank's potential to its fullest and exceed the customers' expectations. Mr. Jawaid has served as the General Manager and Head of Corporate Banking at Habib Bank Limited in the United Arab Emirates; he brings more than 17+ years of experience spread across Corporate Banking along with exposure to Investment Banking, Risk Management, Cash Management, Remedial Assets, China Coverage, Branch Banking and Operations.
Mr. Jawaid is also an accomplished leader who excels in building diverse and high-performing teams, adopting novel tactics, and achieving growth even in the most challenging markets. Mr. Jawaid's forward-thinking leadership style is complemented by his approachability, insight, and technical expertise. He is poised to instil a culture of excellence and deliver value to shareholders.
Bank of Khartoum (BOK) opened its UAE branch in 2017 as part of the Group's transformational regional expansion strategy as a stepping stone to fulfil our corporate clients' growing trade and business needs between Sudan and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, particularly and the rest of the globe. Formed in 1913, BOK is the oldest and largest Islamic financial institution, of which the majority of shareholding comes from GCC Financial Institutions and individuals from the Middle East.