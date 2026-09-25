Bank of Baroda UAE operations celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

The event featured a range of engagement activities designed to celebrate the occasion and foster a spirit of camaraderie among staff

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 25 Sept 2026, 1:06 PM
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Bank of Baroda’s UAE operations observed Emirati Women’s Day with a special celebration held on September 18, 2026, bringing together nearly 100 Emirati staff members from branches and offices across the UAE to honour the achievements and contributions of Emirati women in the workplace.

The event featured a range of engagement activities designed to celebrate the occasion and foster a spirit of camaraderie among staff. Speaking at the gathering, Jagdish Tungaria, chief executive, GCC operations, highlighted the pivotal role women play in the professional sphere, encouraging all women employees to pursue ambitious career goals and take confident strides towards leadership in the organisation.

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The celebration also served as a platform to spotlight several staff-centric initiatives the bank has introduced over the past few years, reflecting its ongoing commitment to building an inclusive workplace culture rooted in gender equality and equal opportunity.

The bank reaffirmed its dedication to empowering women in the banking sector and supporting the UAE’s national vision of advancing women’s participation and leadership across all industries.


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