Baniyas Building Materials Company (BBMC) anticipates a positive growth in

Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 10:54 AM

Baniyas Building Materials Company (BBMC) is poised for a significant growth in 2023, with a projected increase of 7 per cent to 10 per cent. As one of the early-established and leading building materials company in the region, BBMC is participating at the Dubai Wood Show, the largest trade show for wood and woodworking machinery in the Middle East and North Africa, which will run from March 7 to 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the UAE.

BBMC is showcasing a wide range of melamine density fibreboard (MDF), such as synchronised, high-gloss, veneered, melamine etc., which goes into the manufacturing of elegant furniture and decorative applications. In addition, visitors can view a selection of other materials related to the furniture and fit-out industry such as decorative wall panels, orient strand boards (OSB), chipboards and a variety of species in the timber segment.

According to Mohamed Al Khoori, chairman of BBMC: "We are thrilled to participate in the Dubai Wood Show and showcase our products, which have been recognised for their unparalleled quality and value chain in the UAE market for over five decades. We plan to unveil our new corporate brand image and reaffirm our commitment to quality and sustainability. Our participation at the event will not only provide us an opportunity to increase market share of our current products, but also enable us to network with potential clients and promote our brand to high-end customers."

“As one of the oldest building material companies in the UAE, we are delighted to have been serving the market for 50 years. The reason of our success is the trustworthiness we have developed with our customers over time. We live by the rule — honesty is always the best policy,” according to Jaffar Abdul Hameed, vice-chairman and managing director of BBMC. BBMC caters to a wide range of customers, including carpenters, joineries, furniture manufacturers, architects, designers, fit-out contractors, real estate developers, maintenance companies, construction companies, and sub-dealers throughout the UAE and Qatar.

“BBMC's commitment to sustainability is reflected in our selection of green products and collaboration with suppliers, who have a clear sustainability code of ethics. We are taking necessary measures for responsible consumption and protection of resources in our operations, in line with the UAE's vision and the 2030 agenda for sustainable development,” added Al Khoori.

With the building material market poised for robust growth, BBMC is looking to expand its operations to other GCC markets such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The company is dedicated to providing an excellent business experience to its valued customers and will continue to focus on ongoing professional development of its employees and increasing business collaborations with segmented customers to meet the demands of the ever-changing market.