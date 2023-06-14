Bangladeshi tech entrepreneur Farhadul Alam launches HostingSav in UAE
Bangladeshi entrepreneur, Farhadul Alam, has successfully expanded his domain-hosting enterprise, HostingSav.COM, to the UAE, breaking into the Dubai market with a commitment to affordable, high-quality service.
HostingSav.com, originally founded in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has already made significant strides in its domestic market under Alam's leadership. Recognising an opportunity for improvement in Dubai's hosting landscape, Alam recently launched a new arm of his business, HostingSav LLC - FZ, in the affluent Middle Eastern city.
Alam, a professional web developer with experience in server administration, digital marketing, WordPress, HTML, and CSS, identified a gap in the Dubai market where high prices were often coupled with low-quality service. The tech entrepreneur believes in disrupting this trend and has consequently launched HostingSav LLC - FZ to prioritise customer-focused service delivery, affordability, and top-tier quality.
"Quality is the top priority in our service delivery," said Alam, reinforcing his commitment to providing excellent service to his clients. "I believe that our services should be perfect and without flaws. I want to help as many people as possible, and the best way to do that is to offer high-quality services at the minimum possible rate."
With a firm belief in his work ethic and a rich background gained from working with different companies and independent learning, Alam is well-equipped to fulfil his mission. The CEO's broad skillset, coupled with his strong focus on affordable pricing and service excellence, signals a promising future for HostingSav in the dynamic Dubai market.
As the world continues to embrace the digital revolution, Farhadul Alam's expansion into Dubai represents a significant step towards making high-quality, affordable hosting services accessible to a broader audience. The entrepreneur's commitment to quality and affordability looks set to disrupt the domain-hosting industry in Dubai and beyond.