  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 02, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 10, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB weather-sun.svg38°C

Bangladesh Cricket Club in Oman names OneRoyal as title sponsor

The 2025–2026 season promises to be an exciting chapter for both OneRoyal and BCCO, as they work together to promote excellence in sport and community spirit

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 12:23 PM

Top Stories

Afghanistan quake death toll jumps to more than 1,400: Govt spokesman

Afghanistan quake death toll jumps to more than 1,400: Govt spokesman

Sharjah: Impounded vehicles to be auctioned after 3 months of seizure

Sharjah: Impounded vehicles to be auctioned after 3 months of seizure

Five important Dubai school rules that parents need to know this year

Five important Dubai school rules that parents need to know this year

Global multi-asset broker OneRoyal has announced its official partnership as the title sponsor of the Bangladesh Cricket Club in Oman (BCCO) for the upcoming 2025–2026 cricket season.

As part of this collaboration, OneRoyal will gain prominent branding and visibility across all BCCO community and cricketing events throughout the season. The partnership reflects OneRoyal’s continued commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting regional sports initiatives in the Indian Subcontinent (ISC) region.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

AI and cybersecurity: Reputation in the age of Deepfakes

thumb-image

Yemen: Houthis vow to intensify attacks on Israel after killing of group's PM

thumb-image

Sharjah tri-series: Afghanistan beat UAE by 38 runs on an emotional day

thumb-image

UAE: Gold jewellers pin hopes on festivals, wedding season for higher sales

thumb-image

Floods leave women struggling in Pakistan's relief camps

 

“This sponsorship goes beyond visibility,” said Syed Tanvir Ahmmed, regional head of business development – SEA at OneRoyal. “It aligns with our mission to invest in vibrant, growing communities while increasing our presence in key markets like Oman and the broader ISC region.”

With this title sponsorship, OneRoyal is set to benefit from sustained brand exposure during BCCO’s active season, including tournaments, training camps, and community outreach programmes.

The 2025–2026 season promises to be an exciting chapter for both OneRoyal and BCCO, as they work together to promote excellence in sport and community spirit.

For more information, visit the website.