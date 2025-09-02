Bangladesh Cricket Club in Oman names OneRoyal as title sponsor

Global multi-asset broker OneRoyal has announced its official partnership as the title sponsor of the Bangladesh Cricket Club in Oman (BCCO) for the upcoming 2025–2026 cricket season.

As part of this collaboration, OneRoyal will gain prominent branding and visibility across all BCCO community and cricketing events throughout the season. The partnership reflects OneRoyal’s continued commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting regional sports initiatives in the Indian Subcontinent (ISC) region.

“This sponsorship goes beyond visibility,” said Syed Tanvir Ahmmed, regional head of business development – SEA at OneRoyal. “It aligns with our mission to invest in vibrant, growing communities while increasing our presence in key markets like Oman and the broader ISC region.”

With this title sponsorship, OneRoyal is set to benefit from sustained brand exposure during BCCO’s active season, including tournaments, training camps, and community outreach programmes.

The 2025–2026 season promises to be an exciting chapter for both OneRoyal and BCCO, as they work together to promote excellence in sport and community spirit.

