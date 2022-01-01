Bahrain Airport achieves Covid-19 safety rating

The accreditation was conducted by Skytrax.

Bahrain International Airport (BIA), managed by Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), has been certified with the highest five star Covid-19 airport safety rating. The accreditation was conducted by Skytrax.

Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, chief executive officer at BAC said: “We are proud to obtain this five star rating, which recognises the immense efforts made by our team on a daily basis to ensure our customer’s travel to be peaceful.

We dedicate this award to the government of Bahrain, which has taken proactive measures since the start of the pandemic to protect public health and safety, as well as to the frontline healthcare workers, who have worked tirelessly to keep the people of Bahrain safe.”

Speaking on the occasion,

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “The standard, efficiency and consistency of Covid-19 safety protocols that are provided here at BIA are excellent, and we congratulate BAC on receiving the accreditation.

The safety rating provides an assurance to customers travelling through the airport and highlights the effectiveness of the hygiene and safety protocols.”