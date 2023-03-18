Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel to host AYAH Ramadan live art and Exhibition

Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 2:33 PM

Under the patronage of Mahmood Khaleel Ahmed Al Sayed Alhashmi, director general, Ajman Tourism, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, The Paintbrush Art Community and House of Creativity will be showcasing an art exhibition during the holy month of Ramadan ‘AYAH’, which denotes the form of 'Coming together for the beginning, keeping together is the holy process and working together is success in the holy spirit, it’s an artistic gesture of DUA'. The exhibition will run until April 26.

The exhibition will be highlighting 36 artists from eight nationalities curated by renowned artist Sonal Purohit. The artists will begin painting live from 9 am in the morning followed by an opening ceremony at 11:30 am on March 18. It will also witness the presence of Luv Sinha, founder of House of Creativity, Mumbai, India, a noted celebrity and ace photographer announcing the collaboration on the same day. Iftikhar Hamdani, general manager has taken an initiative to make Bahi Ajman as an art hub in collaboration with this team.

The aim of art is to represent not just the outward appearance of things, but their inner significance. The artists shall represent their creativity without boundaries within the Holy Spirit of Ramadan, which teaches us patience, kindness, tolerance, love, and happiness. It’s their way to welcome and celebrate Ramadan through art, as art is the best form of expressing thoughts

The event is also supported by House of Creativity, Zee TV, Hozpitality Group, Khaleej Times and Young Times.

For further details on invites, one can reach on +971509728623