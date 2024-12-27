Bafleh Jewellery honoured with prestigious Prima Duta Award from the Government of Indonesia

Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, with Ramesh Vora, chairman of Bafleh Jewellers, and Chirag Vora, managing director of Bafleh Jewellers.

Bafleh Jewellery is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious Prima Duta Award by the Government of Indonesia, in recognition of its exceptional contributions to the jewellery industry. This prestigious accolade was conferred during a distinguished ceremony attended by notable dignitaries, including Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, who travelled from Abu Dhabi to personally honour the brand.

The Prima Duta Award is a distinguished recognition bestowed by the Indonesian government to celebrate organisations and individuals who have made significant contributions to fostering trade, culture, and robust bilateral relations between Indonesia and the global community. Bafleh Jewellery’s dedication to superior craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence in the jewellery sector has rightfully earned it this honour.

The award was received by Ramesh Vora, chairman, and Chirag Vora, managing director of Bafleh Jewellery. Both leaders expressed profound gratitude for the recognition and shared their pride in this exceptional achievement. "We are deeply humbled and honoured to receive the Prima Duta Award," said Ramesh Vora. "This recognition reflects the relentless hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. We are grateful for the unwavering support of our customers, partners, and friends and look forward to forging even stronger relationships with Indonesia and the global community."

Chirag Vora echoed these sentiments, stating, "This award is a monumental milestone for us, highlighting our steadfast commitment to excellence and quality in the jewellery industry. We remain dedicated to strengthening our ties with Indonesia and expanding our footprint in international markets." The ceremony underscored the deepening relationship between Bafleh Jewellery and Indonesia, as the brand continues to enhance its presence in global markets. The Indonesian Ambassador’s pivotal role in the event added a personal touch, emphasising the strong cultural and economic ties between Indonesia and the UAE. Renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs, Bafleh Jewellery has established itself as a trusted name in the UAE’s luxury jewellery market. This prestigious award stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its growing influence in the global jewellery industry.

This milestone not only honours Bafleh Jewellery’s achievements but also serves as an inspiration for continued collaboration and innovation in fostering stronger international ties.