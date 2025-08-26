Back to school: JSS Private School welcomes students with Presidential message

JSS Private School has reopened its doors for this term with pride and excitement, welcoming students back after the break with messages of encouragement from the nation’s leadership and a special visit from Dubai Police.

Students and staff were honoured to receive a voice message from The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who congratulated them on resuming their academic journey. He emphasized the UAE’s commitment to education as the foundation of national progress and inspired students to pursue excellence with dedication and creativity.

Adding to this remarkable welcome, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent messages to students and teachers of optimism, goodness and hope.

To further enrich the occasion, the Dubai Police visited the school, greeting students in their classrooms. Their presence created an atmosphere of excitement and pride, reinforcing the importance of civic responsibility.

"This warm welcome reflects the strength of our community partnerships," said Principal Chitra Sharma, Principal of JSS Private School. "We are inspired by our leaders’ support and remain committed to nurturing confident, capable learners."

Students echoed this sentiment. "Hearing the President’s message made me proud to study in the UAE," said Ipsa Dhyani of grade 5.

"I was so excited that the Dubai Police visited my classroom. They wished me as I was celebrating my birthday in school today," said Krishiv Sen of 2B.

JSS Private School looks forward to a term filled with learning, growth, and inspiring opportunities.