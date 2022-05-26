Back at Coachella with Charles and Keith

Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 4:32 PM

Coachella makes its highly anticipated return this year with Charles and Keith bringing a few international style stars to the first weekend of the festival. Inspired by the exburant colours and intoxicating spirit of the season, our summer essentials were spotted on Clara Berry, Lily Maymac and Sara Lysander and many more. Whether in the indio, Californian desert, or the lush palm springs villa, the girls brought in their sartorial A/Game for the festival and showed us how they pull out all the stops with the Charles and Keith Madison Jelly slides paired with the Sonnet bag in mood boosting vibrant summer shades.

Sara Lysander

Sporting the season’s trends of my microbraids and bright colors, pairs her knit two-piece ensemble with the Sonnet chain handle bag and the Madison caged slides.

Clara Berry

Always on to steal the show with her edgy take on fashion, matches her graphic printed shirt and shorts with the electra toe loop heels and electric blue top handle shoulder bag.

Jihoon Kim

To dress up her minimalistic white midi dress with statement accessories and picks the Sonnet bag and the platform slides in eye catching fuschia and orange colors respectively.

Ting ting Lai

Solidifies electric blue as a key color of the season matching her electra toe loop heels and graphic top handle shoulder bag.

When they weren’t enjoying the power packed musical line-up at Coachella, the girls lounged and wound down at the sprawling Charles & Keith villa with a pool-side soiree, themed brunches and of course lots of summer accessories matching their festival outfits. The weekend was an extravagant celebration of life and living #mysummermyway.

Mara Lofontan

Is a vision in her floral strappy dress paired with the Madison clear sculptural mules and the Sonnet bag in white color.

Lily Maymac

Brings her brand of feminine chic to Palm Springs styling her flirty white mini dress with the Sonnet bag and the Madison slides in neutral shades of brown and purple.