Babyshop’s White Wednesday sale brings big deals until December 5

Dubai — Babyshop, the premier destination for parents and children, has kicked off its annual White Wednesday sale bonanza, with massive savings across all categories. This includes up to 70 per cent off on clothing and baby basics, up to 60 per cent off on toys, and up to 40 per cent off on travel products.

To top it off, Pay-It App users will be gifted an additional 20 per cent cashback, up to a maximum of Dh100, on a minimum spend of Dh100 made through the app.

There is also a host of mind-blowing online deals, exclusively online on babyshopstores.com. From 7pm each day, a different set of incredible deals will kick in, which includes flash sale discounts applied to select brands, a deal of the day of 30-40 per cent discounts on a specific product category, and ‘Only for Today’ one-off savings applied to items.

Having served three generations of parents over 50 years, Babyshop offers all-year-round great value for money, the widest range of mum and baby products in the Middle East region, and the best customer experience.

White Wednesday is no exception, and has become one of the most eagerly anticipated shopping events of the year, so get your shopping game on and avail of the best deals in town, while stocks last.