Babyshop opens at Silicon Central Mall

Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:14 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:38 PM

Babyshop recently opened its new store at Silicon Central Mall on September 29. Spanning across 6,800 sq ft, the store carries the full range of merchandise that Babyshop is renowned for, including children’s apparel, from newborn to 14 years, baby essentials, nursery furniture and toys, all under one roof.

Ruban Shanmugarajah, CEO at Babyshop, said: “As a brand born in 1973, Babyshop has been serving three generations of parents, giving us nearly five decades of expertise, providing the ‘best for baby’ and earning the trust of millions of parents across the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia. The opening of our new store in Silicon Central Mall affirms our commitment to getting closer to our customers, so that they can experience the joy of shopping for their little ones right in their neighbourhood.”

Six-year-old, Abdul Hadi, Instagram competition winner, joined the Babyshop team at the launch event, together with his parents and two-year-old brother Abdul Ahad. The young boy was invited to cut the ribbon, officially opening the store, before proceeding to treat himself to some of his favourite items using his prize gift voucher. “I love Babyshop, the choice of clothes and toys is amazing and I can find all my favourite characters here. My favourite is Batsman,” he said.

The children’s omni-channel retail powerhouse leads the way by providing the widest selection of children’s merchandise, combined with exceptional quality, skilled customer service and unbeatable value for money. Babyshop is a one-stop destination for all baby and kids’ essentials, housing many of the world’s leading brands, including Philips Avent, Tommee Tippee, Dr Brown, Graco, Joie, Disney, Barbie, Hello Kitty and Lee Cooper, in addition to its private label brands, Juniors, Giggles and Eligo.

The Silicon Central store joins a global network of over 230 stores across 13 countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Kenya, Tanzania, Indonesia and Malaysia.