Babyshop brings a fresh look to back to school offers

Babyshop has launched its latest back-to-school collection, bringing together school essentials for preschoolers, toddlers, tweens and early teens. From character-led favourites to clean, modern designs, the range spans ergonomic backpacks and trolley bags to insulated water bottles, bento-style lunch boxes, multi-compartment pencil pouches, stationery and everyday school uniforms.

The assortment brings together favourites such as Spiderman, Disney Stitch, Batman, Barbie, Disney Frozen, Disney Princesses and Hello Kitty, alongside pop-culture and lifestyle names including Kuromi, Naruto, Minecraft, Xbox, PlayStation, Ronaldo and Mbappé. This year, Babyshop is also introducing a limited range of K-pop-inspired styles to its back-to-school offering, bringing the global cultural trend into its kids’ collection. The wider character selection gives children a choice of styles reflecting different personalities and interests.

School uniforms feature stain-resistant finishes, easy-to-iron fabric treatments, Stay New technology for long-lasting colour retention and anti-pilling treatment, while all T-shirts and polos are made from 100 per cent cotton.

Bags are designed with comfort, safety and durability in mind, featuring enhanced shoulder padding to help reduce strain, reflective safety tape for added visibility, comfortable grip handles and four-wheel trolley systems for easy manoeuvrability.

Key rings and accessories add further features and functionality to the range, with lights and sounds available in selected designs. All bags also come with a two-year warranty, giving parents added peace of mind.

Hydration and lunch essentials are designed around everyday functionality. Water bottles feature double-wall stainless steel, leak-proof construction, anti-slip grips, one-touch opening, age-appropriate drinking options and dedicated handles. Bento boxes come with removable compartments, leak-proof functionality and coordinated designs that pair with the bags, helping keep food fresh, organised and school-ready.

Adding an extra layer of personality, selected styles feature customisable charms and playful plush bag attachments across favourites such as Disney Stitch, Sonic, Kuromi and Hello Kitty, giving children a way to personalise their school essentials.

With millions of families choosing Babyshop year after year, the brand continues to focus on quality, style, value and functionality while evolving its back-to-school offering in line with the trends and interests shaping a new generation.