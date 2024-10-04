Baby Forest expands its ayurvedic baby care reach with three new flagship stores

By combining traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with today’s baby care needs, Baby Forest offers natural, safe, and effective products for parents who want the best for their children.

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:20 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:21 PM

Baby Forest, an emerging organic baby care brand, is making waves in India with its unique approach to baby wellness rooted in ancient Ayurvedic practices. The brand currently operates three flagship stores in India, with plans to expand further across key metro cities.

By combining traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with today’s baby care needs, Baby Forest offers natural, safe, and effective products for parents who want the best for their children.

Ayurveda, an ancient practice of natural healing that originated in India, is the foundation of Baby Forest’s product range. The brand draws inspiration from the Kaumara-Bhrtya branch of Ayurveda, a specialised area focused on pediatric care.

Baby Forest has created a diverse line of products — from bath ritual products to organic baby clothing — that are crafted to give babies the best start in life. One of their standout products is the Nikhrae Kesh Baby Shampoo, which uses Ayurvedic herbs to keep baby’s hair healthy and soft. Additionally, their Sunehere Resham Baby Comb is designed to be gentle on a baby’s sensitive scalp.

“Parents today are more conscious of the products they use on their babies. They want something natural and safe,” says Gagan Agarwal, the founder of Baby Forest.

“Our goal is to provide them with a solution that is not only gentle but also deeply rooted in Ayurveda’s time-tested principles.” Expanding footprint across India With the opening of its first store at New Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall, Baby Forest set the tone for its mission to bring Ayurvedic care to modern families. The brand has since launched two more stores—one at DLF Mall of India in Noida and the other at Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. Each store offers an immersive experience where parents can explore Baby Forest’s extensive range of baby products, including skincare essentials, organic clothing, and BPA-free feeding accessories. As awareness of organic and sustainable products grows, Baby Forest provides an Ayurvedic alternative for parents looking to care for their babies in the most natural way possible. For parents and families seeking eco-friendly and chemical-free baby care, Baby Forest’s philosophy is simple: let nature take care of your baby, just as it has done for centuries.

