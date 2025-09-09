  • search in Khaleej Times
Babiloo brings edutainment to life at Times Square Centre’s back-to-school event

Boomerang Studios’ flagship channel captivates families with live shows, creativity, and learning experiences

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 1:09 PM

UAE citizens can now renew Emirates ID cards in 1 step

Nepal: Kathmandu's international airport closed amid widespread protests

Dubai: Gold sets new record high; 22K rises to Dh408 per gram

Times Square Centre hosted families for a vibrant Back-to-School event from August 22 to 24, blending entertainment and education in preparation for the new academic year. At the heart of the three-day programme was a partnership between Times Square Centre and Babiloo, one of the most successful children’s edutainment channels under Boomerang Studios. Together, they brought to life a shared vision of creating meaningful, fun, and educational experiences for kids and families.

Babiloo, a flagship channel of Boomerang Studios, is known for its expertly designed content that combines learning with entertainment. As part of the collaboration, Boomerang introduced Babiloo Live Shows at the event, featuring much-loved characters Benny, Wooby, and friends. Through music, storytelling, and playful adventures, they guided young audiences on lessons of friendship, teamwork, and essential life skills — all timely themes for the back-to-school season.

Children and families were fully immersed in the performances, joining in songs, interactive games, and call-and-response activities. The result was an engaging, energetic atmosphere that reflected Babiloo’s mission: helping children learn while having fun.

After the stage shows, kids continued the experience at the Babiloo Arts & Crafts Corner, where they explored creative activities such as crafting, coloring, and alphabet-learning games. These sessions combined hands-on creativity with educational value, helping children transition smoothly back into a learning mindset.

"Our mission at Boomerang Studios is to blend creativity with education in ways that truly connect with children," said Tarek Makki, CEO of Boomerang Studios. "With Babiloo, we strive to create experiences that go beyond entertainment, encouraging learning, imagination, and meaningful family moments."

"Partnering with Times Square Centre for this Back-to-School event, Babiloo is reinforcing its commitment to supporting families with enriching, interactive experiences that not only prepare children for the classroom and life, but also help parents reduce screen time by engaging kids in live, educational entertainment," added Naif El Seif, co-founder and board member of Boomerang Studios.

This partnership also highlights Times Square Centre’s role as a key community destination in Dubai, providing lifestyle experiences that go beyond retail. By hosting events like this, the mall strengthens its reputation as a family-friendly hub for learning, creativity, and entertainment.

Following this success, Boomerang Studios is committed to bringing more live shows and events to the GCC market, expanding its offerings to cater to audiences of all ages. With this vision, the company aims to solidify its position as one of the leading names in the lifestyle and live entertainment industry in the GCC region.