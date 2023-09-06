Babbar Yachts reveals plans for the future, following first anniversary celebration

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 5:52 PM

Babbar Yachts, one of the foremost luxury yacht charters in Dubai, celebrates a year of excellence as it forges ahead into the future with a compelling rebrand. The company has been able to rack up some impressive statistics during its first year of operations, fronting its services with a 70ft liner. And with the first anniversary of commencing operations drawing near, there is no better time to announce the new array of services and achievements it will be adding to its portfolio soon.

In 2022, the value of the global yacht charter market according to Fortune Business Insights stood at $7.22 billion. The market size projections predict a sharp growth towards $7.59 billion at the close of 2023, an eventual level of $11.06 billion by 2030. In spite of the adverse effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the industry has started picking up the pace once more, attaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5 per cent within the forecast parameters. These promising numbers for the industry prompted director and co-founder, Steven Singh Babbar, to venture into the emerging market.

Babbar Yachts officially commenced operations in September 2022, starting off with a 35-guest, 70ft luxury liner. Since then, the Yacht Charter service has recorded 200+ trips and over 700 total hours of service in less than a year. Within that time period, it has served an impressive number of high-profile personalities, such as Paria Arabzade, Julia Hussein, Sabrina Petragilia, Sabine Kleckova, Rohit Bharati, Jordan Hishaam, Yuvraj Singh, and Arina Tischenko, amongst others. Of particular note is a video with internet sensation, @TiddingOfficial, which hit over five million views across Instagram and TikTok, boosting the visibility of the Babbar Yachts charter line.

The Babbar Yachts fleet offers a myriad of packages designed to cater to the peculiarities of each client’s events. Some of the forefront packages include wedding shoots, corporate events, live DJ parties, live BBQ events, tours, anniversaries, proposals, birthdays, and video shoots. With such a wide range of packages, the charter’s reputation has soared in the industry.

In a bid to build on the success it has recorded so far, Babbar Yachts has announced the decision to revamp its brand comprehensively. It would be assuming a new name, Babbar Charters LLC, with the change in nomenclature ushering in a wave of positive developments. One such development is its introduction of car rental services to its catalogue of services. This new venture has been recently approved and would serve as a complement to the company’s liner charter services.

Babbar Yachts, while nursing its new ventures in the car rental space, has also announced an update to its original yacht charter service. A new luxury liner would be joining its fleet in November 2023, boasting a size of 50ft. This offers a more flexible arrangement for customers, both in size and in budget. Furthermore, the company will be making its Formula 1 debut at the Abu Dhabi GP in November, with its liner scheduled to be hosted at the marquee event.

It is worth observing what strides Babbar Yachts would be making after a hugely successful first year of operations. You can follow the link above to stay informed on new additions and updates along the way.

If you want to know more about Babbar Yachts, visit the official website via this link: https://babbaryachts.com/.