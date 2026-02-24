B2Press unveils global press release distribution platform including MENA

B2Press, the Amsterdam-based PR software, has announced its transition into a self-service press release distribution platform as it approaches its 10th anniversary in 2026. The move reflects wider changes in the global press release distribution industry, where clients increasingly demand speed, cost transparency, flexibility and measurable outcomes in online PR.

Founded as a managed distribution service, the company now offers a self-service platform designed for PR professionals, PR agencies and corporate communications teams. Through a 4-step dashboard process, users can create a free account, select markets, choose distribution channels and submit press release.

B2Press currently makes press release distribution in more than 75 countries and 24 languages through a network of 30 global news agencies, providing access to over 300 thousand journalists worldwide.

"The region’s appetite for measurable PR performance has reshaped how companies approach global press release distribution," Ediz Tokabaş, managing partner of B2Press, said. "The Middle East is one of the most dynamic communications markets today. We see strong demand from cross-border companies that need structured distribution across MENA, while also ensuring visibility in AI-powered search environments." Our platform allows targeted distribution across MENA countries, responding to a surge in technology startups, financial institutions and multinational firms expanding into Gulf markets."

Central to the shift is a pricing structure built around flexibility. The company operates on a pay-as-you-go model, with no subscription fees and no surprise costs. Clients can select individual markets without entering long-term contracts, a feature that reflects broader industry movement toward modular PR services.

The new system integrates AI-assisted editorial tools with human oversight to support content preparation. These tools are designed to produce AI-compatible content that performs effectively in AI-powered search ecosystems. An AI Visibility Score that provides guidance on how releases may surface across digital platforms, is presented in each media coverage report.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping how journalists and audiences discover information. Companies must now think about how announcements appear not just in traditional media, but within AI-driven media landscapes,” Tokabaş commented.

Further details about the platform and how to get a free account are available at B2Press.com.