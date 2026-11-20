Casa Milano successfully concluded the fourth season of Talking Walls, transforming its 30,000 sq. ft. flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road into a destination for design, industry engagement and creative collaboration. Held from November 17 to 19, the three-day showcase brought together over 1,500 individuals from the interior and design industry, including architects, interior designers, developers, consultants, clients and other industry professionals, marking a significant step in the evolution of the initiative.

Spearheaded by Azhar Sajan, founder of Casa Milano, this edition demonstrated how a traditional exhibition format could be reimagined into a more immersive and engaging experience. Rather than investing in a conventional exhibition stand, Sajan took the initiative to transform Casa Milano's existing showroom into an exhibition destination, creating a space where participating design firms, clients and industry professionals could interact with design concepts and products in a more experiential setting.

Commenting on the response to this edition, Sajan said: "The response and participation over these three days have reinforced our belief that when you create the right experience and invest in relationships, people are willing to come together. For us, Talking Walls is about building long-term connections with the industry, and that will always be more important than a three-day event."

The turnout reflected the effectiveness of a focused engagement strategy, which combined direct client outreach, social media communication and collaborations with relevant industry platforms to attract the right audience. Rather than relying solely on exhibition footfall, the approach focused on bringing together professionals with a genuine interest in design, architecture and hospitality.

Beyond the four design installations, the programme featured a range of activations designed to encourage participation and interaction. These included panel discussions with industry experts, wellness experiences, hospitality sessions, mini pop-ups, gaming activities, networking opportunities and a zero-per cent cocktail experience by Quooker. The different activities gave visitors multiple reasons to engage with the showcase, extending the experience beyond viewing the installations.

The fourth season brought together junior designers from DWP, K4, Pinnacle Interiors and OBMI, who developed hospitality-inspired concepts drawing from the architectural and cultural identities of New York, Dubai, Tokyo and Paris. Moving beyond the bathroom-focused installations of previous editions, this year's showcase featured five-star hotel suite concepts incorporating approximately 12 product categories from Casa Milano and Danube Hospitality.

The showcase concluded with a gala dinner at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, bringing together participating designers, judges, clients and industry guests to celebrate the initiative and recognise the talent behind the installations. The evening also marked the announcement of the season's winners, with dwp. which presented the Tokyo-inspired design concept, emerging as the winning team. The recognition celebrated the creativity, design thinking and execution demonstrated by the participating teams.

With the conclusion of Season 4, Talking Walls reinforces its position as a platform for emerging design talent, industry collaboration, and new approaches to experiential exhibitions.