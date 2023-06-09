Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav presents carnatic classical concert by maestro Sandeep Narayan

The concert is going to be held at the Holiday International Hotel Embassy district, Bur Dubai from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 5:40 PM

Celebrating 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Global Konnekt along with the Consul-General of India is set to present a grand carnatic music concert by maestro Sandeep Narayan on June 11 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. He will be accompanied by Shri Murari on the violin and Shri Saigiridhar on the Mridangam.

Breaking boundaries by being the first US born and raised musician to move to India to take up classical music as a full-time career option, Narayan has performed all over the world extensively, received numerous awards in INDIA and abroad. He also regularly conducts workshops and lecture demonstrations across the world. "I am excited to be performing in Dubai for the first time and look forward to an engaging concert with the audience here," he said.

Jyoti Easwaran, the organiser of this concert, said: "We are delighted to present young maestro Sandeep Narayan as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav series of programmes under the patronage of Indian Consulate of Dubai. He represents the younger generation of talented artists who propagate, preserve Indian Classical music and inspire students to pursue Indian classical art form."

The concert is going to be held at the Holiday International Hotel Embassy district, Bur Dubai from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.