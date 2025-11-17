Ayni Gold Q4 2025 update: Full-scale platform launch, staking activation, and CertiK Audit Completed

Ayni Gold, a capacity-linked crypto initiative associated with operational gold processing in Peru, has entered a new phase with the full launch of its platform and staking functionality. The rollout on November 17, marks the transition from development to live operations, opening registration to a wider audience and enabling AYNI token holders to participate in gold-mining–linked staking with quarterly PAXG-denominated rewards.

This milestone follows the token’s recent listing on the decentralised exchange Uniswap, where AYNI began open-market trading after several months of OTC allocations offering. The team confirmed that all progress remains on schedule with the project’s roadmap, underscored by the successful completion of a smart contract audit by CertiK, one of the leading blockchain security firms globally.

In addition to the staking release, Ayni Gold has begun preparations for a forthcoming point-based reward programme aimed at early supporters, as well as the development of mobile applications for iOS and Android to improve accessibility. These initiatives reflect the project’s focus on transparency, technical reliability, and expanding engagement across its growing community.

“Our team has spent the past several weeks finalising preparations for this launch,” said Abderrahman Ghiadi, regional manager for MENA at Ayni Gold. “AYNI represents a bridge between traditional assets and blockchain transparency. The activation of staking allows our supporters to experience how this model functions in practice, bringing us closer to our goal of linking real-world production with open digital participation.”