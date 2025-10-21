Ayni Gold announces upcoming retail access following strong OTC interest amid elevated gold prices

Ayni Gold, a capacity-linked crypto initiative associated with operational gold processing in Peru, is preparing to open limited retail access later this month, as noted by the company’s CTO Daniel C. Tschinkel in a recent interview. The retail phase will run alongside ongoing OTC allocations, with participation available from approximately $100, subject to jurisdictional limitations and KYC requirements.

The announcement came as gold prices hover near record levels, reflecting sustained global demand for safe-haven assets and growing interest in tokenised exposure to commodities. Over recent months, the metal has seen renewed momentum driven by geopolitical uncertainty, persistent inflation, and continued central bank accumulation. These factors have boosted margins across the mining sector, prompting wider discussion around how blockchain models could complement traditional gold-linked instruments.

Unlike vault-backed receipts or tokens referencing unmined reserves, Ayni Gold represents tokenised gold-mining capacity — linking blockchain participation directly to active processing throughput rather than physical bullion. Each AYNI token corresponds to a fixed proportional share of the project’s throughput capacity, expressed in cubic metres per hour (m³/h), providing a transparent and verifiable metric for participants.

The project operates under a commercial framework with Minerales San Hilario, a licensed Peruvian mining company with verified reserves and production history. To enhance transparency, Ayni has commissioned an independent scoping study alongside a third-party audit, and maintains routine on-chain reporting for token issuance and production data. These measures are designed to allow participants to monitor operational progress using both blockchain and conventional reporting tools.

Ayni’s model is built around predictability: because tokens are linked to processing capacity, rising gold prices may influence returns. Apart from that, a portion of project revenue (currently 15%) is allocated to buyback and burn mechanisms, although outcomes depend on operational and market conditions.

Distributions and Structure

Staking participants receive variable PAXG-denominated distributions from smart contracts. This structure allows participants to receive staking rewards in a token that reflects the global gold price while avoiding exposure to fluctuations in AYNI’s own market value.

By routing rewards through PAXG rather than issuing additional AYNI tokens, the model reduces volatility and introduces a familiar reference point for participants accustomed to traditional commodities. However, participation in staking remains voluntary, and rewards vary according to mining performance and operating costs.