AX Premium Properties secures 2nd position in top sales at DAMAC Annual Awards 2025

AX Premium Properties has further strengthened its position as a leading real estate brokerage in the UAE by securing 2nd place in Top Sales at the highly regarded DAMAC Annual Awards 2025. The recognition underscores the company’s sustained performance, strong market presence, and commitment to delivering results.

The DAMAC Annual Awards are widely regarded as one of the region’s most prestigious real estate recognitions, celebrating top-performing agencies that demonstrate exceptional sales achievements and market leadership. Securing 2nd position among leading brokerages reflects AX Premium Properties’ continued performance and disciplined execution in a highly competitive landscape.

Commenting on the achievement, Nadeem Sufy, CEO of AX Premium Properties, said: "Securing 2nd position in Top Sales at the DAMAC Annual Awards 2025 is a proud milestone for our entire team. This recognition reflects our structured approach, deep market expertise, and unwavering focus on delivering value to our clients. Our consistent presence among the top-ranking agencies highlights the strength of our partnership with DAMAC and our commitment to excellence."

Over the years, AX Premium Properties has maintained strong momentum by ranking among the top-performing agencies, driven by strategic growth, client-centric advisory, and a high-performance sales culture. The company’s long-standing collaboration with DAMAC continues to support its success, built on trust, transparency, and shared ambitions for market leadership.

As AX Premium Properties looks ahead, the firm remains focused on strengthening its market position, expanding its reach, and setting new benchmarks in performance and client satisfaction across the UAE real estate sector.

