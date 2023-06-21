Award-winning India Palace restaurant launches two new restaurants in Al Heera Beach and Zero 6 Mall

India Palace, founded in 1997, takes pride in showcasing a 400-year-old gourmet experience along with the grandeur and tradition of palaces from the Mughal dynasty era

Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 6:29 PM

UAE’s favourite Indian Restaurant, India Palace, opens doors to two new outlets in Sharjah, giving more people the opportunity to indulge in authentic Indian cuisine and savour their legendary biryanis, carefully curated selection of Indian kebabs, and exquisite curries, in Sharjah at its new flagship location at Al Heera Beach.

The new flagship beach view outlet was inaugurated on June 21 by Khalid Jasim Saif Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and Ahmed Obaid Yousef Al Qaseer, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). The event was attended by Rohith Muralya, director of SFC Group, along with notable business personalities and other dignitaries from the UAE.

India Palace, founded in 1997, takes pride in showcasing a 400-year-old gourmet experience along with the grandeur and tradition of palaces from the Mughal dynasty era. Their signature dishes include the mouthwatering Hyderabadi Biryani, rich butter chicken and tender juicy kebabs from the tandoor. The Art of Dum Pukht, a slow low flame cooking technique, is what makes their Biryani’s and India Palace legendary among the households of the UAE. Their extensive menu presents a delightful array, traditional Mughal, and North Indian recipes that honour the rich Indian heritage. All of this is paired with an unforgettable unparalleled fine dining experience.

K Muraleedharan, MD at SFC Group, said: "India Palace has earned a reputation for quality and authenticity, and we are proud to have been named as an 'Urban Treasure of Abu Dhabi' by the Department of Tourism and Culture of Abu Dhabi and the only restaurant to have ever won the coveted 'Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award 2023' presented by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Whether it’s a new guest or our loyal guests of the brand, we are sure that when they walk into our newest outlet, India Palace Heera beach will take them on an immersive Royal Indian dining experience."

Rohith Muralya, director at SFC Group, added: "The opening of India Palace in Heera Beach is a significant moment for the brand as we continue our expansion across the UAE. With two new locations in Sharjah this year, we are excited to have the opportunity to give the Sharjah community a taste of the UAE’s most beloved Indian restaurant. Heera Beach is particularly exciting as it offers a picturesque view of the beach to all guests while enjoying the best of India Palace."

The strategically located India Palace restaurants are equipped to deliver hot and fresh food to customers' doorsteps. They also offer family biryani pot options cooked in traditional dum clay pots, serving up to eight people. Additionally, India Palace provides full catering services for parties and business events across the UAE.

Furthermore, India Palace guests can now experience the rich culture and heritage of authentic Indian food at any of the 15 locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain.