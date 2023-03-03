Award-winning Acklam Car Centre is ushering global luxury car retailers into the modern era

Across all industries, offering premier customer service and nailing a strong marketing strategy are two of the most important factors in a business’s success. According to research by Emplifi, 86 per cent of consumers say they would leave a brand after as few as two poor experiences. Similarly, 61 per cent of consumers will pay at least five per cent more if they know they will have a good customer experience. The data speaks for itself.

As for curating a strong marketing campaign, utilising social media is vital in 2023. Web traffic is among the top two most common measurements of success for content marketing strategies, and video is one of the most important investments in social strategy this year. Brands dare not enter the realm of social media lightly as these platforms can unlock new opportunities as quickly as they can diminish public credibility with inauthentic content.

One industry that has been slightly slower to adopt a more modern approach to marketing is the car industry. However, luxury car retailer Acklam Car Centre is breaking barriers and leading the charge in the modern-day luxury car industry. Located in the northwest region of the UK, but with buyers located all around the world, this award-winning car dealership buys and sells a range of cars, such as Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Bentley, Land Rover, and more. Some of the latest arrivals include a Mercedes-Benz G Class, Aston Martin DB11, and a Ferrari F8.

The Acklam Cars team consists of industry-leading professionals, including Liam Martin head of sales; Joe Khan, sales manager; John Ferguson, business manager and Richard Ellyatt, senior sales executive. This team’s expertise and ability to find international buyers has resulted in many awards, such as the ‘Used Car Customer Care’ award and the ‘Used Car Dealership of the Year’ by Car Dealer Magazine, the ‘Digital Initiative of the Year by Auto Trader’, the ‘Dealership Use of Video Award’ by Car Dealer Magazine, and the ‘Used Car Retailer of the Year’ by Motor Trader.

The Acklam Cars team takes pride in providing the highest level of customer service, making sure that each customer — whether local or international — is beyond satisfied with their experience. The team has also mastered its marketing approach, using social media to share premium videos that often go viral and bring in customers from all over.

