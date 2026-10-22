Avyanco partners with Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone to simplify business setup

Dubai-based corporate advisory firm Avyanco is strengthening its business setup services through a strategic partnership with Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQ FTZ), aimed at facilitating company formation, licensing and regulatory compliance for entrepreneurs and international investors seeking to establish operations in the UAE.

The partnership, announced in June 2026, is intended to streamline business incorporation by combining UAQ FTZ's licensing infrastructure with Avyanco's corporate advisory expertise. The collaboration supports startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and international businesses exploring opportunities in the UAE's expanding commercial landscape.

Founded in 2020 by Jashvantkumar Prajapati, Avyanco is a corporate services consultancy supporting entrepreneurs across multiple sectors. The company reports having assisted more than 11,500 businesses with company formation and related services, including trade licensing, residency visas, corporate taxation, accounting, auditing and regulatory compliance.

Avyanco has also established authorised channel and referral partnerships with nine UAE free zones, including IFZA, Meydan Free Zone, RAKEZ, Masdar City Free Zone and UAQ FTZ. These relationships enable the consultancy to assist businesses in evaluating suitable jurisdictions, understanding licensing requirements and navigating incorporation procedures based on their operational needs.

Through its collaboration with UAQ FTZ, Avyanco aims to improve access to commercial, industrial, consultancy and e-commerce licensing options. Entrepreneurs looking for business setup in Dubai can also seek assistance with documentation, company registration and post-incorporation requirements, helping them navigate the administrative and regulatory aspects of establishing a business in the UAE.

The development comes as the UAE continues to attract international entrepreneurs seeking regional expansion. According to Dubai Chamber of Commerce figures cited by Avyanco, 71,830 new companies joined the Chamber in 2025, reflecting continued interest in the emirate's business environment.

The partnership forms part of Avyanco's broader strategy to strengthen its relationships with UAE business authorities and provide integrated corporate advisory services to investors navigating the country's business and regulatory landscape.