Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, gets top 5 under 40 award from InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2023

Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 9:00 AM

Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, has been honoured with the Top 5 under 40 award at the InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2023. This prestigious award recognises the top five individuals under the age of 40 who have made a significant impact in the insurance industry through innovation and leadership.

Babur's innovative approach and a team of knowledgeable insurance advisors, have made InsuranceMarket.ae the best insurance platform in the UAE. With this, the company has also won the ‘Best insurance platform’ at the InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2023.

His leadership and commitment to innovation have disrupted the traditional insurance industry, making it more accessible and convenient for customers. Babur has a passion for having his team of insurance advisors use innovative technology to create an insurance platform that is customer-centric, easy to use and simplify the process of buying and comparing insurance. The platform has disrupted the traditional insurance industry in the UAE, making it more accessible and convenient for customers.

Speaking about the award, Babur said: "I am honoured to receive this recognition, and I am humbled to be included among such a talented group of individuals. This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, who have helped us build a platform that delivers exceptional value to our customers. Our mission is to continue to innovate and have our insurance advisors use technology to make insurance more accessible, transparent, and customer-centric."

Babur's leadership and innovative approach to technology have helped InsuranceMarket.ae become one of the most successful insurance platforms in the UAE. The Top 5 under 40 award is a testament to his achievements and his commitment to innovation, technology, and customer service.