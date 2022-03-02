Avi Hiaeve is creating a new standard for luxury watch buying

By Chantel Miller Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:54 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:55 AM

An individual’s life can be broken down into the defining moments that hold an emotional charge. For most, the standard defining experiences consist of graduating from school, finding love, having children, etc. but for the exceptionally lucky it can be that moment they buy their dream luxury watch. Buying a luxury watch even for the top of the elite can hold a value far deeper than just the monetary worth. Those blessed enough to have the opportunity to invest in a luxury watch can compare it to buying a piece of art, investing in a property or buying a luxury car. There is time, thought and self-expression put into this purchase which is what gives it far more clout than the average accessory.

At the centre-fold of luxury watch retailers in New York is Avi&Co. Anyone knowledgeable in this sector of retail knows that Avi&Co is at the top of the game when it comes to Swiss watches, specifically- Audemars Piguet, Hublot and Panerai, Patek Phillipe, Richard Mille, Rolex, and they specialise in sourcing the rarest watches. For this reason, you can find some of the biggest celebrity names calling Avi&C0 their go-to spot when searching for their newest addition to their collection of luxury watches. Their clientele list includes names like Jamie Foxx, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber as well as numerous rappers, athletes and other high-profile clients who seldom leave the shop empty-handed.

Part of the thrill of purchasing a luxury watch is knowing that it is truly an investment and the monetary value always seems to increase with time.

The man behind Avi&Co is a millennial, Avi Hiaeve. A longtime lover of vintage timepieces and a keen business mentality is the formula that helped him develop the concept behind Avi&Co. Growing up in Queens, NY in a family with roots in the jewellery industry, Hiaeve was embedded in the hustle and drive that led him to open his first business at age 16. At first, his love of watches was a personal venture for him but eventually, it turned into his business. “Jewellery was something my family was doing, so it was easier to learn it. But watches, this is something that came from a hobby,” said Hiaeve. “I used to love watches and play around with them. And you know what? I just felt like they were good investments. After a while, it became my main business.”

The strategy behind Avi&Co that keeps his clientele so loyal is his attention to building a relationship with customers even after the purchase is complete. This approach is what keeps Avi&Co dominating long-term in the watch industry and why the biggest celebrity names put their trust in this company when shopping for a luxury timepiece. For a closer look at Avi&Co’s showroom and their collection of magnificent watches, take a tour of their site here.