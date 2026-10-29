Aveva to showcase connected industrial intelligence for a more resilient energy sector at Adipec 2026

Aveva, a global leader in industrial software, has announced its participation at Adipec 2026 to be held in Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi from November 2-5, 2026. At the event, Aveva will show how uniting engineering, operations and enterprise data across the full asset lifecycle via Connect, Aveva’s industrial intelligence platform, helps organisations across the energy sector strengthen resilience, improve performance and accelerate decarbonisation.

The Middle East holds roughly half of the world’s proven oil reserves. It also produces nearly a third of the world’s oil, which is why it remains the backbone of global energy security. This privilege comes with the responsibility to drive a responsible use of these resources for which the region has set ambitious targets: a 47 per cent cut in emissions by 2035 from 2019 levels to remain on the path to net zero by 2050. The UAE also committed to triple its renewable energy contribution and invest up to Dh200 billion by 2030.

Growing output while cutting emissions at this pace leaves little room for unplanned downtime, inefficiency or blind spots in data. Operators need real-time industrial intelligence to keep supply reliable, manage increasingly complex assets and control costs.

“Resilient energy is what economies are built on,” said Nayef Bou Chaaya, vice-president, Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia at Aveva.

“Energy security is economic stability, and it takes shape where leaders, capital and capability unite to deliver at speed and scale. Nowhere is that clearer than in the Middle East, where actions match this ambition. The region has the resources, the vision and the leadership to define what a secure, sustainable energy future looks like for the world. By combining data and embedding intelligence across energy systems, we can keep energy resilient, affordable and secure, and turn that ambition into lasting performance.”

Aveva speaking opportunities at Adipec on November 3, 2026:

· From 11:25am to 11:55am in Plenary Hall B: Caspar Herzberg, CEO of Aveva, will speak at the panel "Technology Rewired: Partnerships and the New Energy Landscape" This panel is part of the AI, Digital & Technology Programme of the Strategic Conference.

· At 12:30pm in the AI Auditorium: Moresh Wankhede, director of AI Strategy and Adoption will present Aveva's industrial AI capabilities.

Visiting the AVEVA booth

At Adipec this year, Hall 4, booth #4410, Aveva will focus on the full asset lifecycle: Design, Build, Operate, Maintain and Optimise. Connect, Aveva’s industrial intelligence platform, will be featured as the spine that ties every zone together. Live Connect demonstrations will include data-centric engineering, digital twin foundations, AI-driven asset health monitoring and Industrial Knowledge Graphs.