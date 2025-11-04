AVEVA highlights the role of industrial intelligence in enabling net-zero energy at ADIPEC 2025

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, announced its participation at ADIPEC 2025 to be held in Abu Dhabi from 3-6 November 2025. At the event, the company will showcase CONNECT, its industrial intelligence platform powered by AI which enables energy companies to harness AI-powered analytics for smarter and more sustainable business operations.

AVEVA will demonstrate the power of CONNECT through augmented and virtual reality, highlighting how the platform supports every stage of the industrial lifecycle, from design and build, to operate, maintain, and optimize. The platform empowers organisations to drive innovation, enhance performance, and advance their sustainability goals in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

As the UAE accelerates its transition to a low-carbon economy and diversifies its energy mix, national initiatives such as the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy highlight the country’s commitment to sustainable growth and emission reduction. Aligned with these strategic ambitions, AVEVA provides energy companies with end-to-end industrial software solutions that seamlessly integrate engineering, operations, and performance, enabling them to enhance project execution, improve asset reliability, and drive measurable progress toward net-zero objectives.

Jesus Hernandez, SVP of EMEA, AVEVA said: "As the energy industry shifts towards a more sustainable future, our technologies ranging from digital twins to AI-driven analytics, are helping companies optimize operations, enhance asset reliability, and drive progress towards net-zero goals. We look forward to meeting regional customers and partners at ADIPEC and demonstrate how our solutions can support in navigating this complex transition to strengthen performance and organisational agility."

"The energy sector in the region is grappling with many challenges, from managing complex project execution and improving CAPEX efficiency to reducing unplanned downtime and addressing operational inefficiencies. There is a growing urgency around sustainability targets, particularly in emissions tracking and reporting. At ADIPEC, we will highlight how Industrial Intelligence-as-a-Service can help organisations across the Middle East unlock efficiency, sustainability, and growth by combining the power of AI, data, and human expertise," said Nayef Bou Chaaya, AVEVA vice president, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

AVEVA experts will be at Hall 4, Stand 4410 to present CONNECT, the world’s largest industrial software platform with an intelligent digital twin that integrates insights across the industrial ecosystem. The live demonstration will help visitors and customers understand how they can improve performance and advance sustainability, while delivering measurable value and maximising ROI.