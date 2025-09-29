  • search in Khaleej Times
AvaTrade expands services across the Gulf region to support growing investor demand

The move comes in response to the rising demand for secure, regulated, and technology-driven trading opportunities among investors in the region

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 12:57 PM

AvaTrade, a global provider of online trading and investment services, has announced the expansion of its operations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The move comes in response to the rising demand for secure, regulated, and technology-driven trading opportunities among investors in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Operating under strict international regulatory frameworks, It offers access to a broad range of financial instruments including Trade Forex online, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Options, and Cryptocurrencies. The expansion is aimed at equipping Gulf investors with secure platforms and practical resources to support informed financial decision-making.

As part of its regional growth, AvaTrade has introduced tailored services for Gulf traders, such as Sharia-compliant trading options, multilingual support in Arabic and English, and flexible account structures. These measures are designed to respect local investment practices while upholding global standards of service.

Investors will also gain access to the company’s platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaOptions, and the award-winning AvaTradeGO mobile app. These platforms offer real-time insights, efficient trade execution, and portfolio management, supported by risk management tools such as AvaProtect™, which helps traders safeguard against market volatility.

They provide free webinars, tutorials, and market analysis designed to enhance financial literacy and build investor confidence. Combined with 24/5 multilingual customer support, these initiatives aim to strengthen long-term engagement with Gulf clients.

A spokesperson for AvaTrade, said: “The Gulf region represents one of the fastest-growing financial markets in the world. By expanding our services here, we aim to provide investors with tools and platforms that combine international best practices with local relevance.”

For more information, visit: www.avatrade.com.