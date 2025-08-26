Australian fashion brand Jeanswest enters UAE market with first Dubai store

Australian fashion brand Jeanswest has announced its official entry into the UAE market, confirming that its first physical store in Dubai has opened in mid-August 2025. This move comes after the brand recently made the bold decision to shut down all its physical stores in Australia and focus exclusively on online sales. Returning to brick-and-mortar retail, especially in one of the region’s most dynamic markets, clearly reflects the brand’s strategic shift and recognition of the Middle East’s growing role in the global retail and customer experience landscape.

The brand announced: “Our goal is not just to sell products. We aim to create an authentic, personalised experience that resonates with the tastes of local customers. The new store in Dubai marks only the beginning of a fresh approach to the Middle Eastern market, a market that can no longer be overlooked or treated as secondary.”

Founded in the late 1970s in Perth, Australia, Jeanswest has more than five decades of experience in the apparel industry. The brand quickly rose to prominence as a leader in casual and smart-casual clothing in the Oceania region. Known for its functional designs, competitive pricing, and dependable quality, Jeanswest has secured a loyal customer base among young people and families alike.

In recent years, the brand has focused on e-commerce and sustainability initiatives, charting a new path in supply chain and customer engagement, one that now reaches its next milestone in Dubai.

The growing presence of well-known international brands in the Middle East in recent years extends beyond the luxury sector. Mid-market fashion brands have also entered markets such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE at an impressive pace. Economic analysts have referred to this phenomenon as a “brand migration to the South,” a movement some believe could, in the near future, reshape the traditional East-West balance in the global fashion and retail industry.

In this light, Jeanswest’s decision to begin its new chapter in Dubai is both logical and aligned with emerging global market trends.