Aussie products showcase at LuLu Hypermarkets

Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 10:45 AM

Trendy and healthy, an exciting range of Australian food products will take centre stage at the first-ever ‘Explore Australia’ festival at all LuLu Hypermarkets in the UAE. The festival begins today and will run for the next 10 days until June 25.

The festival kicks off at one of the latest LuLu outlets, the LuLu Hypermarket in Dubai Silicon Oasis, inaugurated by John Cavanagh, Australian deputy consul-general to the UAE, and James Varghese, LuLu director — Dubai and Northern Emirates. The promotion is a collaboration between LuLu, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and Meat and Livestock Australia (MENA).

Visitors will be treated to some of the best food innovations out of Australia – from a wide range of freshly cut Australian meats like beef and lamb to frozen vegetables, cooking essentials prepped for instant cooking, canned foods, sauces ranging from all-time favourites like pesto and bechamel to exotic ingredients that Australia is famous for such as Manuka honey. There will be a focus on healthy food trends with fibre-rich and low-sugar breakfast cereals, exotic ‘fusion’ items, such as falafel Burger and tuna and sardines, ready to cook and an array of desserts and snacks.

The Australian consul-general and Ian Halliday, general manager, Australian Trade and Investment Commission — Middle East, Africa and Turkey commended the LuLu Group for their imaginative display of premium Australian F&B as part of the 'Explore Australia' festival. Halliday said: "We are very happy to see this fruitful collaboration between the LuLu Group, one of the fastest-growing and most forward-thinking retail chains in the region and Australian suppliers of premium new foods. This festival showcases a diverse range of Australian produce and innovative packaged goods that are gaining considerable traction in the modern retail environment."

Sam Gill, regional manager — meat and livestock Australia (MENA), said: “We are delighted to partner with Lulu and Austrade for the 'Explore Australia' festival. Through this collaboration, residents will have the opportunity to experience the natural flavours of Australia with access to a wide range of Australian lamb and beef cuts — the best the country has to offer.”

Varghese said the festival would break the myth that Australia was only about meat and dairy and showcase the amazing variety of foods coming from 'Down Under'. He added: "We are pleased to introduce a wide array of Australian food products that tap into the current healthy trends that combine nutrition and excellent taste notes. The modern food industry profile of Australia has evolved beyond the traditional lamb and dairy staples and shoppers will find our ‘Explore Australia’ a rewarding experience.”