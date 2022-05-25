AU’s College of Business Administration earns AACSB accreditation

The university is one of only five business schools in the UAE with a doctorate programme to be AACSB-accredited

Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 10:22 AM

Ajman University (AU) is proud to announce that Ajman University College of Business Administration has received the prestigious AACSB International accreditation, one of the largest and most specialised business-school accreditations in the academic world. Less than six per cent of the world's business schools hold AACSB accreditation. AU is now one of only 10 universities in the UAE – and only one of five with a doctorate programme to claim this distinction. Synonymous with the highest standards of quality, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide.

AU’s College of Business Administration underwent a lengthy and rigorous review conducted by peers in the business education community. The successful outcome of the review and the awarding of the AACSB accreditation proves that AU has the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with first-rate, future-focused business education.

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor, Ajman University, said: "I am proud to acknowledge the fact that Ajman University’s College of Business Administration is now AACSB accredited. This accreditation is reflective of our endeavour to build a world-class institution and the tireless efforts of our faculty and staff to align AU with best practices in each and every academic field. Earning this highly coveted accreditation also underpins our reputation as an institution of excellence, committed to providing the best possible outcomes for our students."

“The AACSB accreditation will make AU business graduates even more attractive to the industry, combined with their excellent business knowledge and skills,” Dr Seghir added.

Prof Akinola Fadahunsi, dean at Ajman University College of Business Administration, said: "AACSB accreditation is the global hallmark of excellence in business education. It enhances our reputation as trainers of tomorrow’s innovative business leaders. It affirms that we have high caliber faculty and staff and signifies that we provide our students with exceptional learning experiences. I am proud of our college for accomplishing this goal, and I am very pleased for our students because of the impact that this accreditation will have on their employability. This is an exciting moment for us in CBA."