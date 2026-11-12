Aurion marks 20 years of excellence with Aurion Fest 2026 

Aurion Business Consultants celebrated 20 years of excellence in corporate advisory services with ‘Aurion Fest 2026’, held at the Grand Excelsior Hotel, Deira. The event was blessed by chief guest Dr Omar Almarzooqi, ambassador extraordinary, and inaugurated by special guest of honour Ahmed Saleh.

The celebrations commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the distinguished guests, alongside Syam P. Prabhu, founder and managing director of Aurion, executive director Karan Syam, and Dr Natasha Syam.

Aurion is in relentless pursuit of bringing global investors into the UAE in order to set up their businesses and make the UAE a second home. In his anniversary address, Syam emphasised about the role of corporate service providers in the economic growth of the country. He added that corporate service providers should have adequate knowledge about the decrees, regulations and rules relevant to companies since they are the first point of contact for global investors.

Syam highlighted Aurion’s ongoing digital transformation through the adoption of advanced AI-based software and applications, emphasizing the importance of technology in enhancing efficiency and quality of services.

The golden recognition awards were distributed to long-serving employees for their dedication and contributions. Similarly, the strategic partner awards recognised associates whose partnerships have supported Aurion’s growth. Thanksgiving and loyalty awards were also presented to well-wishers and supporters for their enduring trust placed in Aurion.

"These awards are a token of gratitude from Aurion to our associates and supporters for their trust and encouragement," said Syam P. Prabhu.

A scintillating musical performance by Filipino Band gave a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere to Aurion Fest.

20 years of functioning as a business advisory is also 20 years of contribution to the economy of the UAE, said Karan Syam.