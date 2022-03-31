Aurion announces combo offer for Ramadan

Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 11:04 AM

Aurion, the award-winning business setup consultants in the UAE, has announced ‘Combo Offer’ to investors as part of a promotion during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Being the pioneers in the field of business setup consulting and corporate advisory services, Aurion offers unmatched professional services to investors from all over the world. It is the registered agent of 15 major freezones and well known for professional expertise in the incorporation of new companies, subsidiaries and branches of foreign companies in the UAE.

The combo offer consists of a 50 per cent discount on company incorporation services and issuance of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification for the newly setup company.

Soon after the incorporation of the company, the ISO consultants will assist in the documentation process of the quality manuals, and the implementation of quality management standards in the company.

The International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) certification is a benchmark for quality of products and services. The implementation of ISO Standards helps in promotion of business locally and internationally.

Aurion provides single window solution to investors for all their business requirements including banking and trade finance assistance. The UAE has implemented economic substance regulation, value added tax, amendments to labour law and many other regulations. The professionals at Aurion educate the investors about the impact of these laws on their business. Aurion strides ahead in the business consulting ecosystem of UAE by adding great value to their services.