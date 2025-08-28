Aurantius Real Estate announces expansion with new Dubai JBR office

Aurantius Real Estate, a rapidly expanding real estate brokerage and advisory company established in Dubai in 2021, has announced the opening of a new office at Dubai JBR Al Fattan Business Hub. The move is a reflection of the company's quick expansion and goal to become one of the most reputable brands in real estate, both in the UAE and abroad.

“Aurantius has built a strong reputation for offering open, customer-focused solutions since the very beginning,” said Altan Tulgar CEO of Aurantius Real Estate. The company started by investing in off-plan and ready real estate, but it quickly expanded its portfolio. In addition to short-term rentals, vacation homes, and business setup services, its sister companies will soon open a business center at Jumeirah Beach Residence. Completing a historic Dh11.9 million commercial property transaction was one of the company’s earliest milestones, marking its strong entry into Dubai’s highly competitive real estate market.

“Aurantius takes a comprehensive approach to property investing,” said Mahmoud Khalil, team leader at Aurantius. It provides a variety of services, ranging from selling off-plan Dubai properties by renowned developers such as DAMAC, Sobha, Binghatti, Ellington, and Azizi to providing custom investment guidance to foreign customers for them to make money in Dubai's tax-free economy. Every property is given research-based strategies, creative campaigns, and multilingual professionals, all courtesy of an in-house media and marketing team that works around the clock. This guarantees investors have a smooth and fruitful experience.

The Dubai JBR office boasts a modern, state-of-the-art interior consistent with the brand of the company. The larger space was built to support the growing staff of the company, and it also gives agents, partners, and investors a place to get inspired. By opening in one of Dubai's busiest business districts, Aurantius is getting ready to attract the best real estate professionals and become a rising global powerhouse.

The company has outlined its short- and long-term plans. A spokesperson said, “Aurantius will focus on strengthening its agent network, expanding into commercial properties, and launching targeted campaigns in Europe. In the long term, our goal is to be the leading gateway for global investors into Dubai’s real estate market, while also expanding into other GCC hubs. Upcoming initiatives include exclusive developer partnerships, investor education programmes, and international campaigns to showcase Dubai’s opportunities.”

Commenting on the expansion, Tulgar said, “Dubai is a global hub for wealth creation, and when it comes to Aurantius, we are committed to guiding investors through transparent strategies that secure long-term prosperity and relations.”

“In just a few years, Aurantius has helped close property deals worth millions of dirhams and established itself among Dubai’s top real estate agents.” The spokesperson added: “We want to be known as a trusted partner for building wealth through property ownership, and our focus remains on professionalism, honesty, and new ideas. The opening of its new office is another step toward making this dream come true. It will help the company grow and reach more people around the world."

